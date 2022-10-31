Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles’ four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1. Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in regulation for the first time since Craig Berube took over as coach during the 2018-19 season. It is also the Blues’ worst skid since an 0-6-1 stretch from March 22 to April 5, 2021. Jordan Binnington started for St. Louis but was pulled midway through the second period after giving up five goals on 18 shots. Thomas Greiss came on and stopped all 11 shots he faced.

