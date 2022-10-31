Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10 of 16 from 3-point range and Harrison Barnes added 14 points as the Kings outscored Charlotte to 37-18 in the third quarter. P.J. Washington, who scored 31 points in an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, again led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 for Charlotte.

