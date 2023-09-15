When Cold War Kids hits the road, so does Nathan Willett’s tennis racquet
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Like so many tennis fans around the world, Nathan Willett was captivated by Carlos Alcaraz’s five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final this summer. All the twists and turns, spectacular shots and impressive rallies. Only Willett was on the road with the Cold War Kids, opening for Tears for Fears on a North America tour. Willett says the match was “just phenomenal.” Tennis has become a regular pastime for Willett, especially when he goes on the road with his California band. There are 30 more dates on his schedule after Cold War Kids announced a tour on Tuesday in support of its self-titled 10th album.