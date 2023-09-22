Azerbaijan sends food, other aid to Nagorno-Karabakh after ending an offensive against Armenians

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijan says it’s delivering food and other humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh, two days after the region’s ethnic Armenian separatist government called a cease-fire in a short but intense fight with Azerbaijani forces. Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 people have suffered severe shortages of food and medicine since late last year when a blockade began of the road connecting the region to Armenia. Improving the supply of food and other basic needs will be a key issue in building stability in the region, which is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since 1994. Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched an offensive to reclaim its territory but talks on the region’s reintegration into Azerbaijan have not reached final agreement.

