UN suspends and detains 8 peacekeepers in Congo over allegations of sexual exploitation
By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A U.N. official says the eight peacekeepers have been suspended and detained in eastern Congo on allegations of sexual exploitation. The United Nations said on Wednesday that it has taken “strong measures in response to reports of serious misconduct by peacekeepers.” The peacekeepers have been confined pending further details and a full investigation. A U.N. official who was not authorized to speak about the specifics of the case says the eight are from South Africa and that they were detained in the city of Beni in North Kivu province after being caught with prostitutes at an unauthorized bar after curfew.