Drone attack on U.S. troops intercepted in Iraq, heightening fears of a regional conflagration

BEIRUT (AP) — Two suicide drones launched at a base hosting U.S. troops in Iraq have been intercepted, according to a defense official. Hours later, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base. No injuries have been reported in either incident. The salvos came at a time of increasing tension and fears of a broader regional conflict in the wake of the latest Hamas-Israel war. Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, all eyes have been on the Lebanese Hezbollah, a powerful ally of Hamas. But in recent days, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have also threatened to attack U.S. facilities over American support for Israel.

