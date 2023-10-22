Restricted rights put Afghan women and girls in a ‘deadly situation’ during quakes, UN official says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.N. official says Afghan women and girls are in a “not only difficult … but deadly” situation following recent quakes because of the country’s ongoing humanitarian needs and civil rights crises since the Taliban seized power. An update from U.N. Women highlighted some of the problems women are facing in Herat province. A series of violent earthquakes and aftershocks this month destroyed nearly every home in some areas. Yet cultural norms make it impossible for women to share a tent with neighbors or other families, according to the U.N. entity. Many women also have difficulty obtaining humanitarian aid if they don’t have male relative who can access it on their behalf.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.