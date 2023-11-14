Mexican officials send conflicting messages over death of LGBTQ+ magistrate
By MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are sending conflicting messages about the violent death of a leading LGBTQ+ figure after thousands of Mexicans marched demanding justice. State prosecutors in Aguascalientes say the partner of Jesús Ociel Baena likely killed the magistrate with razor blades and then committed suicide. But federal authorities are urging caution, saying that “it’s important to not throw out any line of investigation.” The state authorities’ hypothesis has been quickly rejected by many in Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community, who say the prosecutor’s version of events is “loaded with prejudice.”