An attack in the Abyei region, claimed by Sudan and South Sudan, has killed 32 people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Heavy fighting in a region claimed by Sudan and South Sudan has killed at least 32 people, including a U.N. peacekeeper. Local reports said the civilians and a Ghanaian soldier serving with a peacekeeping force died when gunmen attacked two villages in the disputed Abyei region. South Sudanese radio station Eye Radio Juba quoted a regional official as saying 20 people also were wounded but the clashes have stopped. Inter-communal and cross-border clashes have escalated since South Sudan deployed troops to the region in March. Sudan and South Sudan have disagreed over control of the oil-rich Abyei region since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan after a 2005 peace deal ended a civil war.

