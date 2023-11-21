UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Entering contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers, Shawn Fain set lofty expectations for what he could gain for his union members — and delivered on many of them. He secured significant pay raises, improved benefits, the right to strike over plant closures and a raft of other concessions. But to the United Auto Workers president, the agreements that emerged from talks that were marked by six weeks of strikes were merely the start of a renaissance for the 88-year-old union. Now, Fain has set his latest ambitious goal: To gain UAW membership in nonunion companies across the industry — from foreign automakers with U.S. operations like Toyota to electric vehicle makers like Tesla to EV battery plants.

By TOM KRISHER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

