Authorities in Haiti question former rebel leader Guy Philippe after the US repatriated him

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An attorney for former Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe says he is being questioned by Haitian authorities at a police station a day after the U.S. repatriated him to Haiti. Emmanuel Jeanty says Philippe has not been charged and no hearing has been held. Police officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media say that Philippe has an outstanding warrant from a 2016 fatal attack on a police station in the southern coastal city of Les Cayes. Philippe is a convicted drug trafficker who played a key role in the 2004 rebellion against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and also was accused of masterminding attacks on police stations.

