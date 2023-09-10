Skip to Content
US wins Berhalter’s return match as coach, beats Uzbekistan 3-0 on goals by Weah, Pepi and Pulisic

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gregg Berhalter’s second term as U.S. coach began with a quick start, 80 sluggish minutes, two late goals and a 3-0 exhibition victory over Uzbekistan.

“We’re a good side but we can’t just stroll into games and expect to win,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said after the match Saturday. “If we really want to get to where we want to go, we need to have better nights than we had tonight.”

Tim Weah put the U.S. ahead in the fourth minute off a sharp pass from new Juventus teammate Weston McKennie.

San Eli native Ricardo Pepi doubled the lead just into second-half stoppage time. It was his 8th goal for the U.S. and his fifth in his last fives games.

Christian Pulisic also converted on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

“I think we use this game as a learning tool,” Berhalter said. “We can improve and we need to improve and we will.”

