Large fire at abandoned apartment complex in South-Central now under control

UPDATE- A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department told ABC-7, the large fire is now under control.

The fire broke out at an abandoned apartment complex around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, the public information officer for the El Paso Fire Department, said the fire spread out quickly.

About 18 units and 50 firefighters were called to the scene of the fire.

Dueñas-Aguilar said one of the buildings inside of the apartment complex collapsed as a result of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. Crews continue to check for hotspots.

He said the area could still be closed off for a couple of hours.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department confirms they are responding to a large fire in South-Central El Paso.

The blaze is categorized as a condition 4, requiring the highest level of response from first responders.

The fire is at an apartment complex on Cypress Ave. and Eucalyptus St. which is across the street from Bowie High School.

Officials said the apartment complex is vacant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

