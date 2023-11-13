Couple raising awareness about suicide; spreading hope

Warning: This article contains sensitive information for people with depression.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- At a Walmart Parking lot off Rinconada in Las Cruces, a towering bus takes up space. It is the Suicide Awareness Bus.

The passion project started 3 years ago, when Cory Richez and his wife Kelly Logan decided to dedicate their lives to helping others.

Richez told ABC-7 he lost a loved one to suicide. Kelly said she is a survivor.

"This memorial wall is for everybody. And when we say everybody, we mean everybody. Rich, poor, black, white, brown, green, gay, straight, Democrat, Republican, Faith or not," said Richez.

Richez said he and his wife traveled to 32 states, collecting everything from written messages, to locks of hair from survivors, and ashes from families who've lost loved ones to suicide.

"Depression is a commonality that we all have, that we don't talk about," said Logan.

"We're unconditionally taught not to think, or talk about these heavy things that are going on inside of our head, yet we all experience them," she said.

"The couple told ABC-7 they lost their first bus to a devastating fire. They ended up homeless, but worked odd jobs to raise money. 7 months ago they bought their current bus, nicknamed "Phoenix: Rising from the Ashes."

"You can come on down here. We'll sit, we'll listen. We're unlicensed, we're unqualified. We are individuals that care about each and every one of you," said Richez.

The couple's next stop is Arizona.

Call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 for support.