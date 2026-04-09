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K-9s tested to be emotional support animals through El Paso Animal Services partnership

PTSD awareness ribbon
MGN
PTSD awareness ribbon
By
New
Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- K9s for Warriors is partnering with the El Paso Animal Services to test dogs to potentially pair with veterans as emotional support animals. Dogs from the Westside Adoption Center start training Thursday.

Shari Duval founded K9s for Warriors in 2011 after seeing her son's dog help him with PTSD after serving in Iraq.

Since then, the organization said it served more than 1,200 veterans with 2,500 service dogs. The service animals help veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and military sexual trauma.

ABC-7 will have more details on the dogs' training during evening newscasts.

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Carpio Griego

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