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Be Mindful

Alfredo H. Arellano, PMHCNS-BC

Alfredo H. Arellano, PMHCNS-BC
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Published 2:07 PM

I am a proud El Paso native who graduated from Cathedral High School and UTEP.  I have worked here in the region treating patients with mental health concerns for over 30 years.  My goal is to bring the Southwest (El Paso, Las Cruces, Cd. Juarez) the best evidenced-based and up to date treatments for psychiatric and mental health problems.

I am a clinical faculty member at Texas Tech in the Department of Psychiatry. Likewise, I was trained as part of a fellowship at Duke University in the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for psychiatry disorders. I have also been certified through CloudTMS program in the use of rTMS.

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