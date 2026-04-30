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Tanya Trujillo, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, APRN, PMHNP, BC

Tanya Trujillo, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, APRN, PMHNP, BC
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Published 2:11 PM

With more than 18 years of experience in healthcare, Tanya Trujillo is the owner and CEO of her own mental health clinic, where she is dedicated to expanding access to compassionate, high-quality care within the community. Known for her empathetic and patient-centered approach, she supports individuals navigating a wide range of mental health challenges with respect, understanding, and patient driven care.

Tanya’s philosophy is rooted in creating a welcoming, supportive, and non-judgmental environment where every individual feels heard, valued, and safe. She emphasizes the importance of connection and trust, working collaboratively with patients to support the whole person—not just their symptoms—so they can feel empowered to lead fulfilling lives.

Committed to clinical excellence, Tanya stays current with the latest evidence-based research, treatments, and best practices in psychiatry. This dedication ensures her patients receive thoughtful, up-to-date care that reflects ongoing advancements in the field.

At Tanya Trujillo Psychiatry, she provides personalized care and expert guidance for individuals facing anxiety, depression, trauma, and other mental health concerns. Her work is grounded in the belief that healing begins with connection, and that every person deserves compassionate support on their journey toward well-being.

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