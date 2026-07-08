Las Cruces museum system introduces Grief Cafes for emotional support

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces museum system is launching Grief Cafes, which are free community gatherings designed to provide a safe space for individuals to share their emotional experiences.

The gatherings are intended to help participants connect with others and reduce feelings of isolation. The museum system is expanding the program in observance of National Grief Awareness Day in August, according to organizers.

The Grief Cafes are not therapy or counseling sessions, but rather an open environment where people can discuss loss. This includes not only death-related grief but also significant life changes, such as moving, starting a new job or other major transitions that can evoke feelings of grief.

Galen Skibyak, a visitor experience curator for the Las Cruces museum system, described the program as "a space where anybody can kind of come and share their emotional experiences, share their stories, share their feelings with others."

Skibyak said the cafes are "just kind of a space that's safe for everybody to kind of come and share whatever they need to."

The museum system previously offered similar Death Cafes two years ago for Dia de los Muertos. The events were popular and Skibyak says attendees asked for more similar events.

Emilia Linley, museum manager for visitor experience for the Las Cruces museum system, explained the purpose of the cafes.

"We want to make not only the museums a safe space for people, but just kind of Las Cruces, a generally safe and welcoming space for anybody who needs to express their emotions and to help people find other people that are feeling the same way and really make connections with each other," Linley said.

Linley said the Grief Cafes will be held in a similar format.

"Our grief cafes are going to be held similarly. We will not necessarily have a death doula on site every evening," Linley said. "But it will just be an open space where people can talk about grief in an environment without judgment, without any form of consulting or counseling or anything of that nature."

The Grief Cafes begin in July and are scheduled for the third Tuesday of every month. In observance of National Grief Awareness Day, three additional Grief Cafe sessions will be held in August, according to organizers.

"That's the most important thing about these grief cafes, is for people to leave knowing that they're not alone," she said.

Linley distinguished the cafes from professional counseling.

"Counseling is a place where you're going to be given tools and things to work on in order to help ameliorate the grief in a way that is constructive. But it is not a space where you're going to receive counseling."

Linley also offered advice for supporting loved ones experiencing grief.

"Most people don't want to hear you have to be better by a certain time frame. There is no time limit on grief," Linley said. "Grief will come and go. It will ebb and flow."

She suggested treating grieving loved ones like "houseplants," making sure they get "some water and some sunshine, but otherwise just allowing that space."

In addition to the Grief Cafes, a Grief and Safety Fair is scheduled at the Railroad Museum on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information about events and programs is available on the Las Cruces museum system's Facebook and Instagram pages under "LC museums."