EL PASO, Texas -- Michelle Grady is one of the dozens of people who was shot on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at a Walmart superstore in El Paso.

She survived, but 23 people were killed.

The shooter is facing nearly 100 charges, including federal hate crime charges, accused of targeting Hispanics.

This is a story of survival and recovery in the year since the Cielo Vista Walmart massacre.