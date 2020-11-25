Borderland Crimes, Podcast 7: Deaths in the desert – a serial killer’s personal graveyard

Borderland Crimes Podcast

EL PASO, Texas -- In the summer of 1987, a serial killer stalked the streets of El Paso.

The bodies of six teenage girls and young women were found buried in the desert in the northeast outskirts of the city. All had been reported missing earlier that year.

An extensive investigation led police to David Leonard Wood, a former convict recently behind bars for rape.

Wood was sentenced to death. But 33 years have passed and he remains on death row, proclaiming his innocence as his attorneys - and families of the victims - fight for their versions of justice.