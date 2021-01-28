Borderland Crimes, Podcast 8: Mass murder & cover-up – the Porvenir massacre

Borderland Crimes Podcast

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman learned a horrible secret about her family: Her great-grandfather had been massacred, along with 14 other men and boys, on Jan. 28, 1918.

When Arlinda Valencia learned who was to blame for the terrible act, she realized more needed to be done to expose the dark past of a legendary law enforcement agency, the Texas Rangers.

You can learn more about the massacre by visiting porvenirmassacre.org.