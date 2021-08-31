Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast
today at 12:14 AM
Published 12:59 AM

Borderland Crimes, Podcast 10: Blood and Heartbreak – A murder by the Rio Grande is unsolved after 27 years

Robert Rocha
Becky Garibay
Robert Rocha, 43, was found shot to death alongside the Rio Grande near Las Cruces, NM, in 1994. His murder has gone unsolved.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The murder of Robert Rocha, 43, has remained unsolved for nearly three decades. The retired U.S. Navy veteran and father of three daughters was found shot to death at Mesilla Dam outside Las Cruces, NM, on June 28, 1994.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives still haven't arrested and charged anyone with the crime. But Rocha's daughter thinks someone who was once close to her father -- and is well known by the entire family -- has information that could break open the case.

If you have information on this case, call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

Comments

11 Comments

  9. HAVE YOUR EVER HEARD OF AN IMMIGRANT CROSSING OVER TO IMMEDIATLEY COMIT A MURDER? THE GUILTY PARTY BELONGS TO THE AREA AND IS FROM THERE. MORE THAN LIKELY THE MURDERER IS A WHITE FAMILY MEMBER FROM THE FARM WHERE IT HAPPENED.

