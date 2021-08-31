Borderland Crimes, Podcast 10: Blood and Heartbreak – A murder by the Rio Grande is unsolved after 27 years
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The murder of Robert Rocha, 43, has remained unsolved for nearly three decades. The retired U.S. Navy veteran and father of three daughters was found shot to death at Mesilla Dam outside Las Cruces, NM, on June 28, 1994.
The Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives still haven't arrested and charged anyone with the crime. But Rocha's daughter thinks someone who was once close to her father -- and is well known by the entire family -- has information that could break open the case.
If you have information on this case, call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Comments
11 Comments
I would look an jeff allen.
nado or madmike. those with a hard on for mexicans. LOOK AT WHITE!!
INVESTIGATE ALL THE FARMERS ALONG HIS MURDER SITE.
YOU WILL FIND “it”
FARMER SON/GRANDSON
AND ALL FARMERS ACQUINATANCES.
ITS THERE IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE. TRUST ME.
VOTER ROLL FROM THE SPECIFIC AREA, ETC. IT’S THERE. lIE DETECTOR FOR THOSE IN THE AREA. NO DOUBT IT’S THERE.
HAVE YOUR EVER HEARD OF AN IMMIGRANT CROSSING OVER TO IMMEDIATLEY COMIT A MURDER? THE GUILTY PARTY BELONGS TO THE AREA AND IS FROM THERE. MORE THAN LIKELY THE MURDERER IS A WHITE FAMILY MEMBER FROM THE FARM WHERE IT HAPPENED.
LIE DETECTOR FOR ALL IN THAT AREA. WHITE IS THE CULPRIT. AND THE MOTIVE IS IMMIGRANT HATRED INSTILLED BY THE WHITE FAMILY. WHITE.
ALL SHOULD BE CHARGED AND INDICTED FOR HIDING THE CRIMINALITY.