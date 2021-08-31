Borderland Crimes, Podcast 10: Blood and Heartbreak – A murder by the Rio Grande is unsolved after 27 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The murder of Robert Rocha, 43, has remained unsolved for nearly three decades. The retired U.S. Navy veteran and father of three daughters was found shot to death at Mesilla Dam outside Las Cruces, NM, on June 28, 1994.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives still haven't arrested and charged anyone with the crime. But Rocha's daughter thinks someone who was once close to her father -- and is well known by the entire family -- has information that could break open the case.

If you have information on this case, call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).