Borderland Crimes Podcast

Woman on the Run: The Search for Desiree Skaf

janet and kids1
iris mincks
Janet Balderrama, center, died from her injuries after in a car crash on July 11, 2013. She left behind two children.
desiree skaf
Desiree Skaf was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter for causing the death of Janet Balderrama in a crash on July 11, 2013.
iris and janet1
Iris Mincks
Iris Mincks (nee Bustamante), left, was driving the car that was hit by Desiree Skaf on July 11, 2013. Iris' friend Janet Balderrama, right, was killed.
By
New
November 25, 2024 12:03 PM
Published 7:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Janet Balderrama, 25, was critically wounded in a crash caused by a drunk driver, according to El Paso police. She died on July 15, 2013, leaving behind two children. The woman accused of intoxication manslaughter, Desiree Skaf, 21, eventually accepted a plea deal to serve 7 years in a state prison. A chaotic showdown in the courtroom the day of sentencing led to the judge sending Skaf away for 15 years. Skaf only served three weeks behind bars before she was granted a new trial and released from prison on bond. But while waiting for the new trial, Skaf fled. Many believe she's spent the last eight years evading justice outside the U.S. Janet's mother and best friend both wonder if they will ever receive justice.

Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

