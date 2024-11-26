Woman on the Run: The Search for Desiree Skaf

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Janet Balderrama, 25, was critically wounded in a crash caused by a drunk driver, according to El Paso police. She died on July 15, 2013, leaving behind two children. The woman accused of intoxication manslaughter, Desiree Skaf, 21, eventually accepted a plea deal to serve 7 years in a state prison. A chaotic showdown in the courtroom the day of sentencing led to the judge sending Skaf away for 15 years. Skaf only served three weeks behind bars before she was granted a new trial and released from prison on bond. But while waiting for the new trial, Skaf fled. Many believe she's spent the last eight years evading justice outside the U.S. Janet's mother and best friend both wonder if they will ever receive justice.

