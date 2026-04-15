Bigger tax refunds, feeding frenzy, the daily movement you need: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Move more. Sit less. For years, that’s been the messaging to get healthier. But growing research shows that small doses of vigorous activity can cut the risk of developing eight diseases.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Bang for your buck

Tax refunds are running higher than last year. However large your payback (not just from Uncle Sam, but your state too), think about how it can be put to use most effectively in your life.

2️⃣ Unexpected popularity

As the Trump administration wages real war with adversaries and trade wars with friends, Americans are changing their minds about the United States’ biggest rival, for the better.

3️⃣ ‘I’m going to keep looking’

After being released from police custody, Brian Hooker, the husband of Lynette Hooker — who went missing out at sea on April 4 — says he believes she is still alive. He’s continuing the dayslong search for her.

4️⃣ GLP-1 drugs

A small subset of people don’t shed pounds after taking popular weight loss medications. It’s not all for nothing, as new findings show there might be other health benefits.

5️⃣ Slumbers in the sky

Ever arrive so exhausted from a long flight that you need a recovery day? An airline’s new idea — bunk beds for economy passengers — could change that.

Watch this

🦈 Feeding frenzy: A fisherman in North Carolina caught a shark, released it — and then found himself surrounded by dozens more.

Top headlines

Inside the sudden downfall of Rep. Eric Swalwell

White House optimistic about Iran deal as key Pakistani negotiator visits Tehran

S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs, continuing remarkable recovery from war shock

Check this out

🏨 Chilling accommodations: There are two “Shining” hotels. One is haunted and the other has something else going on. Before your spooky stay, make sure you decide which Overlook Hotel speaks to your soul.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🚀 A luxury brand has designed which of the following for astronauts to use on the world’s first commercial space station?

﻿A. Designer gravity boots

B. A watch that keeps time in space

C. Custom fitted space suits

D. Skin care products

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: This viral ‘snow spot’ in India is really a waste site

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen has designed a watch for astronauts aboard Haven‑1, a commercial space station set to launch next year.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.