Private credit worries, daytime heist, rare Titanic artifact: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, Toni Odejimi, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! We’ve all heard the phrase “we need to talk,” but our responses have likely varied based on our attachment style. A psychiatrist offers some tips on how to become secure if you tend to be anxious, avoidant or fearful.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Doomers and boomers

On top of everything else pummeling consumers right now — spiking gas prices, rising grocery bills, an uncertain job market — there’s a wild card lurking in a shadowy corner of corporate finance that could pile on even more pain.

2️⃣ The beautiful game

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Iran will “for sure” compete in the World Cup, despite doubts surrounding its participation amid ongoing conflict. The US will cohost the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

3️⃣ Critical climate

A vital system of Atlantic Ocean currents is weakening and may be closer to collapse than scientists previously thought, according to new studies. Researchers warn it’s edging toward a dangerous tipping point.

4️⃣ Roaming hippos

Drug lord Pablo Escobar brought the mammals to Colombia, causing them to displace native species and threaten villagers. After years of unsuccessful population control efforts, the government has decided to hunt them down.

5️⃣ ‘You jump, I jump’

When the Titanic set sail in 1912, it was considered “unsinkable.” This artifact tells the opposite story — and it’s going on sale this weekend as a “once in a generation” opportunity.

Watch this

▶️ Grab-n-Go: Owners of a New Jersey jewelry store tried to intervene when sledgehammer-wielding robbers shoved the store’s pricey items into bags and left behind shattered glass windows.

Top headlines

Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Trump’s pick to lead CDC has supported the use of vaccines

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills his wife and then himself, police say

Check this out

🪨 A modern Pompeii: When an earthquake destroyed the town of Gibellina, Italy, in the 1960s, it wasn’t rebuilt from the ground up. Instead, the town took a strikingly concrete approach.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🎤 In which newspaper did Kanye West purchase a full‑page ad to apologize for past offensive remarks?

﻿A. The New York Times

B. The Wall Street Journal

C. The Washington Post

D. The Chicago Tribune

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: As Trump attacks friends and foes, Americans are changing their minds about China

🧠 Quiz answer: B. In January, Ye, as he is now known, traded his microphone for a pen in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for some of his past comments, attributing them in part to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.