Hidden cost of war, concert tickets, tiger chaos: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, Toni Odejimi

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Skywatchers have something to look forward to: the first meteor shower of spring. Discover how to watch the cosmic show unfold this week.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Hidden cost of war

Multiple oil spills are visible from space after Iranian and US‑Israeli strikes hit oil facilities and ships in the region, prompting warnings of an impending environmental catastrophe. Satellite images offer a stark look at the destruction. ➕ Sign up for the brand-new CNN Weather newsletter for the latest climate news from our team of experts

2️⃣ Mysterious deaths

At least 10 individuals connected to sensitive US nuclear and aerospace research have died or disappeared in recent years. The reports have sparked a federal investigation following concerns about whether the cases are connected.

3️⃣ Future of ticket sales

From presale codes to marathon digital queues, buying concert tickets today is, frankly, the worst. But the massive Live Nation legal decision may signal some hope. Here’s what will — and won’t — change going forward.

4️⃣ New reference tool

Millions of Americans are turning to AI chatbots for health answers — and their doctors are, too. See how the technology may be used at your next appointment and why it matters.

5️⃣ Guiding young talent

Teen sprint sensation Gout Gout has set the track and field world alight with eye-catching performances, including one that broke a record set by legend Usain Bolt. The Jamaican icon shared this advice for the young phenom with CNN Sports.

Watch this

🐯 Here kitty kitty: Or maybe don’t. A Russian circus show became unexpectedly interactive when a tiger leaped into the crowd after a safety net dropped mid‑performance. No one was injured, and a criminal investigation is underway.

Top headlines

Check this out

🥖 Order’s up: Crêpes. Ratatouille. Escargot. Staples of French cuisine, these dishes are beloved for their elegant simplicity — and are must‑tries for any foodie.

For CNN subscribers

Trump’s craving for the spotlight risks Iran deal hopes

Airlines are about to run out of jet fuel because of the Iran war

How a storage closet-turned-boxing gym is helping migrant students graduate, and giving them options for the future

Quiz time

👑 Britain’s royals are remembering Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday. How old would she have been?

﻿A. 90

B. 95

C. 100

D. 105

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Parachutist rescued after getting stuck on scoreboard

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest‑serving monarch, would have turned 100.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Kaitlin Jessing-Butz.