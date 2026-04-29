Big voting rights ruling, fighting hackers, foods linked to dementia: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Toni Odejimi, Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! You might eat a healthy, plant‑rich diet, yet just one daily serving of this type of food could raise your risk of dementia.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Big decision

In a major ruling that could shape the midterm elections, the Supreme Court limited the reach of the Voting Rights Act. The conservative majority tossed out Louisiana’s congressional map as unconstitutional. ➕ Court signals it will side with President Donald Trump on Haitian and Syrian migrants.

2️⃣ Disturbing timeline

As the suspect accused of killing two doctoral students in Florida faces murder charges, authorities revealed the grisly details surrounding their disappearance. ChatGPT and trash bags from Amazon appear to have played a role.

3️⃣ Targeting hackers

While one AI company is controlling the government’s use of its technology, a top competitor is opening the door — giving vetted agencies full access to its most powerful model to bolster cyber defenses.

4️⃣ Think smart

Concerns about social media’s impact on kids’ mental health aren’t new — but for parents who don’t want to ban it altogether, an expert says there’s one skill that can make a real difference.

5️⃣ Like a puzzle

Empty planes. Full planes. Underperforming routes. Meet the man whose calculations quietly determine how, and whether, your next flight takes off.

Watch this

🎂 A titanic treat: 19,000 eggs + 2.2 tons of mascarpone + 881 pounds of sugar + 128,000 ladyfingers = the world’s longest tiramisu. See how it all came together.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚕 Pilot program: Flying cars like those from “The Jetsons” are still just wishful thinking. But electric air taxis are taking test flights in New York City in hopes of delivering passengers to airports faster.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🐅 Which zoo just announced that it will let visitors watch its veterinarians at work?

﻿A. San Diego Zoo

B. Berlin Zoological Garden

C. London Zoo

D. Zoo Atlanta

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: French teen faces two years in prison for licking vending machine straw in Singapore

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Visitors to London Zoo will be able to watch veterinarians as they perform operations, health checks and necropsies at a planned new wildlife health facility.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.