5 things to know for June 23: AI warning, primaries, nuclear weapons, UK political turmoil, Montreal shooting

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

France has banned public alcohol consumption as Europe swelters under a punishing heat dome. And for many in the region, there’s no easy escape — only about 20% of European homes have air conditioning, compared with roughly 90% in the US.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ AI warning

For years, the biggest fear about artificial intelligence was that it might take your job. Now, US officials and their intelligence partners have a more urgent concern: that some AI models are just months away from being capable of launching cyberattacks powerful enough to overwhelm governments and major companies. A group of international spy agencies issued a joint statement Monday urging leaders to “act now” to strengthen their defenses, days after the Trump administration ordered AI giant Anthropic to suspend foreign nationals’ access to its most advanced models. Read more.

2️⃣ Primaries

New York’s primaries today will offer an early test of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political influence six months into his tenure, and a glimpse of the ideological battles shaping the Democratic Party ahead of 2028. Beyond several closely watched contests in New York, voters will also head to the polls for primaries in Maryland and Utah, and runoffs in South Carolina. Here’s what to watch.

WATCH: Crowded NY-12 race includes former president JFK’s grandson

3️⃣ Nuclear weapons

Vice President JD Vance said Tehran has agreed to admit nuclear monitors into the country, calling it “the first step toward permanently denuclearizing” Iran. But Iranian officials denied making any such pledge. This comes as President Donald Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon outweighs the potential economic consequences of prolonged military action, including the risk of a global depression. Read more.

LATEST: Rubio heads to Middle East to discuss Iran with allies

4️⃣ UK political turmoil

Today marks 10 years since a slim majority of British voters chose to leave the European Union. Since then, Brexit has transformed Britain’s political and economic landscape. The country is now on the verge of appointing its sixth prime minister in just seven years, amid political upheaval and a stubbornly weak economy that has left many voters frustrated. Read more.

5️⃣ Montreal shooting

A gunman opened fire in Montreal on Monday, killing at least two people in what appears to be a targeted attack on police. The brazen daylight shooting happened in the city’s most populous borough, Côte-des-Neiges, and ended after a shootout with the suspect, who was also killed. Police are examining a so-called manifesto that runs over 100 pages, which they believe may have been written by the gunman. Read more.

Breakfast browse

One for the record books

Argentina’s Lionel Messi made history on Monday as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer. It’s just another milestone in a legendary career.

NBA shakeup

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster move, according to an Associated Press source.

Idol devotion: Inside Seoul’s ‘birthday cafés’

Part café, part fan shrine? These themed spaces have become gathering spots for K-pop devotees eager to celebrate their favorite stars.

Tetanus cases are rising in the US

A scraped knee or puncture wound may not seem alarming, but experts say tetanus remains a serious threat that can be fatal if not treated properly.

Search continues for Nancy Guthrie after nearly five months

Chilling new details have emerged in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie.

And finally…

▶️ World Cup fans spend big on merch

How much does a World Cup experience really cost? CNN spoke with fans about what they bought — and how much they’re spending.

The-CNN-Wire

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