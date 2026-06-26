5 things to know for June 26: Immigration, Venezuela earthquakes, Iran strike, Bible curriculum, Europe heat wave

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

President Donald Trump will present the World Cup trophy in New Jersey on July 19 — and depending on who wins, the ceremony could be very awkward. He’s waged war against one country in the tournament, imposed tariffs on others and traded barbs with leaders whose teams could end up standing beside him on the podium.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Immigration

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority handed President Trump two significant victories on immigration Thursday, clearing the way for the administration to move forward with policies that could remove more than 1 million people from the US and prevent many others from entering. Experts say the rulings will have a sweeping impact on asylum claims and humanitarian protections. Read more.

KEY QUESTION: What’s next for people in the US who have Temporary Protected Status?

2️⃣ Venezuela earthquakes

The death toll from the twin earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday has climbed to at least 235 as crews race to find survivors before the critical “golden window” closes. International relief teams and the US military are on the ground to support rescue efforts, while several other countries have pledged foreign aid. Follow live updates.

WATCH: See why Venezuela’s ‘pancake’ building collapses are so deadly

3️⃣ Iran strike

Iran struck a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, pausing UN efforts to evacuate ships from the critical waterway. The fresh attack, the first reported since the US and Iran agreed last week to work toward a peace deal, prompted an uptick in global oil prices and came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to sell the peace agreement to skeptical Gulf nations. Read more.

4️⃣ Bible curriculum

Texas is on the verge of requiring more than 5 million of its public school students to study Bible stories, as the state emerges as a leader in the national conservative effort to infuse Christian teachings into American classrooms. The measure — which the Texas Board of Education is expected to approve today — would add Bible stories and verses as mandatory reading in the state’s K-12 curriculum. Read more.

5️⃣ Europe heat wave

The extreme June heat that’s baking Europe would have been “virtually impossible” just a few decades ago, according to a new analysis, which says the human-driven climate crisis is “unequivocally to blame.” A stubborn heat dome has fueled the dangerous temperatures, with France, the UK, Spain and Switzerland all experiencing some of their hottest days on record this week. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Video: Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’ kicks off

Farm animals. Fried food. Ferris wheels. The Great American State Fair has transformed the National Mall into a patriotic spectacle. Take a look.

Royal renovation nears completion

Britain’s King Charles will not live at Buckingham Palace after its 10-year refurbishment finishes next year. Here’s why.

Battle relic found

An iron cannonball that may have played a role in the 1836 Battle of the Alamo was unearthed in Texas this month.

The case of the teleporting official

A top FEMA official who had drawn scrutiny for bizarre past remarks — including claiming he teleported to a Waffle House — has been pushed out of the agency, four sources tell CNN.

Huge jet flies mere feet above the ground

A viral video that shows a Boeing 777 flying just feet above the ground has drawn the attention of the FAA.

Quiz time

Can you pass the US citizenship test? In lieu of the weekly news quiz, put your civics knowledge to the test to see if you’d meet the standard.

The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the US Constitution. What are these words?

A. In the beginning

B. We the citizens

C. We the people

D. United we stand

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ Could you have saved the shots that shaped soccer penalty history?

With the 2026 World Cup entering the knockout stages, penalty shootouts could decide who moves on. In this fun CNN interactive game, you’ll play goalkeeper and guess where each shooter is aiming and try to save all five shots. Good luck – you’ve got this.

The-CNN-Wire

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