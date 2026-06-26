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Drone nearly hits United plane landing in Newark, pilot says

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Published 10:35 PM

By Karina Tsui, Diego Mendoza, CNN

(CNN) — A United Airlines passenger jet nearly collided with a drone as it was coming in to land in New Jersey on Friday, its pilot said.

“We almost hit a drone,” the pilot can be heard saying, in air traffic control audio verified by CNN, describing the device as circular and roughly three feet wide, “about 100 feet below us.”

The Boeing 737, carrying 106 passengers and 5 five crew members from Key West, Florida, landed safely at about 5:30 p.m. at Newark Liberty International Airport, with travelers exiting the plane at the gate as normal, United told CNN in a statement.

Another pilot flying into Newark on a United Express flight operated by GoJet Airlines also reported seeing a drone at roughly 2,000 feet, according to ATC audio from around the same time.

There are around 100 drone sightings a month near US airports, according to the Federal Aviation Authority, though the agency prohibits the use of drones in controlled airspaces or near manned aircraft without official permission.

CNN has reached out to the FAA, GoJet and Newark airport for more information.

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