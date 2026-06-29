Manhunt underway in Mississippi for killer in triple homicide that left toddler dead

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in Mississippi have launched a manhunt after two women and a 2-year-old child were found dead in what officials called a “horrifying” scene in the state’s capital city of Jackson.

“Detectives are continuing to seek leads on identification and location of suspects,” police said in a Sunday news release.

The latest lead in the case is a red 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage belonging to one of the victims, which police said was taken from the scene during the crime. Police found the abandoned vehicle Sunday night in North Jackson. Investigators are processing the vehicle for evidence, they said.

Police responded Saturday night to a 911 call reporting an aggravated assault at a home in a residential neighborhood less than 10 miles northwest of downtown Jackson.

“What they found instead was something horrifying,” Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Inside, they discovered two women, 26 and 30, and the 2-year-old, who had been shot multiple times. Brackney told CNN affiliate WAPT one of the women was the child’s mother.

“This is a heinous crime,” Brackney said, calling the person responsible “an absolute coward” and “the vilest of human beings.”

CNN has reached out to the Jackson Police Department for additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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