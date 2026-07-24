Teen school shooting suspect pleads guilty and will hear victim impact statements

By By Rebekah Riess & CNN Staff

Colt Gray officially pleaded guilty in court Friday to all 55 charges against him, including four counts of murder, for the 2024 mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

Gray, 14 at the time of the shooting, killed students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo and teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie. He wounded nine others in the attack.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges but indicated in recent weeks his plan to change his plea. The plea was non-negotiated, meaning prosecutors did not offer anything in exchange for his guilty plea.

In the court hearing, victims of the shooting are expected to speak about how their lives have changed since the attack. Colt will also have a chance to speak, and his attorneys can present evidence and argue for or against a particular sentence.

Colt is expected to be sentenced next week to life in prison, either with or without parole, for four counts of murder.

Earlier this year, Colt Gray’s father, Colin, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for buying his son a rifle and not securing it despite knowing he was a risk to others.

The-CNN-Wire

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