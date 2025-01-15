Woman who stabbed her husband to death says he fell on a knife

By Malcolm Shields

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — A South Florida woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing her husband.

The Boca Raton Police Department said Tuesday that 58-year-old Terry L. Taylor was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband Stanley Taylor.

The police department said it responded to the 3300 block of Jaywood Terrace Monday morning for a medical emergency.

According to the police department, Terry contacted a neighbor and asked the neighbor to call 911 because Stanley fell on a knife.

Officers found Stanley suffering from a stab wound to his torso. While he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, he stated that his wife, Terry, stabbed him and tried to kill him.

Stanley died of his injuries at the hospital.

When questioned by police, Terry told detectives that she got into a physical altercation with Stanley and during the altercation, there was a struggle over a wooden cane.

Terry said she reached for another cane nearby and “went at him with it.” The cane was an illegal brass cane with a sharp point on the tip. Terry noted that she may have injured Stanley by striking him with the cane.

After obtaining a search warrant, police were able to examine the home and the cane, which revealed the grip of the cane could be unscrewed from the shaft, revealing an attachment to a blade.

Police noted it was apparent that the blade had been wiped.

Terry is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

