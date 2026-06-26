Why Seattle’s Pride match has caused outrage for the two teams playing in it

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Soccer can be harsh, can’t it? One second you’re celebrating two group wins and dreaming of the USA – maybe? possibly? – going far at this year’s World Cup. Then you play a meaningless game against Turkey, lose in the last second and your bubble is well and truly burst.

Well, that’s the reality for the US team waking up this morning, following that disappointing 3-2 defeat last night. However, let’s focus on the good news. The Americans are still through to the Round of 32 where they will play Bosnia and Herzegovina – a physical match, but one the USA can win. We’ll have more on all that later.

To start off, though, let’s talk about another flashpoint at this year’s World Cup – one that we’ve seen coming since December…

The Main Thing: World Cup ‘pride match’ in Seattle causes latest flashpoint

Today’s match between Iran and Egypt in Seattle has been making headlines for months now, and it’s got nothing to do with soccer.

That’s because, late last year, local organizers had decided that the match at Lumen Field was to be included in Pride celebrations, due to it falling at the start of Seattle’s Pride Weekend.

The idea is to host activities that celebrate “creativity, inclusion, and the vibrant spirit of Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community.” So expect rainbow flags around the stadium, art competitions in the city and street parties galore.

This so-called “Pride Match” was planned before the World Cup draw was made back in December. After it took place, though, it quickly became apparent that the match would be played between Egypt and Iran.

Homosexuality is still illegal in Iran and punishable by the death penalty. And while homosexuality isn’t outlawed in Egypt, members of the LGBTQ+ community can be prosecuted for violating public decency laws.

The soccer federations of both teams have since complained about the plans, but local organizer Seattle World Cup 26 (SeattleFWC26) has said the celebrations will still go ahead.

“Football has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs,” Hana Tadesse, vice president of communications for SeattleFWC26, told CNN Sports late last year.

“The Pacific Northwest is home to one of the nation’s largest Iranian-American communities, a thriving Egyptian diaspora, and rich communities representing all nations we’re hosting in Seattle.

“We’re committed to ensuring all residents and visitors experience the warmth, respect, and dignity that defines our region.”

Both teams have objected to the plans, urging FIFA to help scrap the concept. But the governing body can only control what happens inside the stadium and the “Pride Match” concept has been developed purely by external organizations.

However, FIFA said in a statement to CNN Sports that the World Cup is an “inclusive” event, confirming rainbow flags will be permitted inside the stadium “provided they are used in a manner consistent with the code.”

“Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events,” FIFA said.

“General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct.”

It’s yet another example of this World Cup meaning more than just 90 minutes of soccer. Although what happens on the pitch is going to be very important for both teams in the context of this competition.

Norway vs. France (Group I)

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

This is a bit of a strange game with both teams already through to the knockout rounds.

If France wins or it ends in a draw, it will progress as the group winner and Norway as the runner-up. If the Røde, Hvite, Blå pull off a surprise, the roles will be reversed. Winning the group means you should have an easier game in the Round of 32 – although it doesn’t always work out that way.

As for Norway, star striker Erling Haaland gave a very honest take on today’s match after winning the previous game against Senegal – a result which confirmed its place in the next phase of the tournament.

“I couldn’t care too much,” he said when asked about the clash against Les Bleus. “They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.”

Mind games or just brutal honesty? You can decide for yourself, but I think it’s the latter.

Senegal vs. Iraq (Group I)

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Canada

Despite neither team winning any of their games so far this summer, there is still somehow a chance that both can progress.

It’s essentially a shootout for third place, with a big win for either side making it possible they’ll progress as one of the best lucky losers. But both teams will require plenty of goals in order to overturn their negative goal differences, though.

Senegal will be the favorite heading into the match after it almost pulled a result off against Norway. The Lions of Teranga possess far greater attacking threats that make a heavy win slightly more feasible.

Iraq, meanwhile, will be looking for a miracle.

Quote of the Day

The very honest words from Sweden winger Anthony Elanga who was a bit confused at the end of his team’s 1-1 draw with Japan yesterday. The result was enough to see both teams through, but it was readily apparent that Elanga wasn’t aware.

The 24-year-old, who had scored his nation’s goal, looked devastated at the full-time whistle after he had been urging his team to keep attacking in the final moments. He only realized Sweden had made it through after being told by his baffled teammates.

“That explains a few things then,” Sweden manager Graham Potter said after being told of Elanga’s confusion. “Dear me.”

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Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H)

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), Houston, Texas, USA

What a day this could be for Cape Verde.

There are multiple ways in which the debutants can book their place in the knockout rounds but the best thing the Blue Sharks can do is beat Saudi Arabia convincingly.

A win is a great start, but it would still need Uruguay to either lose or draw to Spain. In fairness, Cape Verde could also draw against Saudi Arabia and hope Uruguay is beaten.

There are several other ways in which the tiny nation can progress; a win or a draw might also be enough for it to go through as a lucky loser, regardless of the result in the other group match.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, just needs to win to stand any chance of progressing out of the group after picking up just one point so far this tournament.

This is one of those times when you just need to watch the game and monitor all the permutations in real time. Regardless, this will be a brilliant match to witness.

Uruguay vs. Spain (Group H)

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron), Zapopan, Mexico

This group really is a permutation headache. But I’ll try to keep it simple.

For Spain, which looked very impressive in its second match, a win in its last group game will see it go through as the group winner. A draw will also likely see La Roja top the group, as long as Cape Verde doesn’t win its game by a margin of five goals or more (I’d be very surprised).

Uruguay knows avoiding defeat will be enough to progress as either the runner-up or one of the lucky third-place finishers.

One storyline to follow in this match as well: The runner-up in Group H will play Argentina in the Round of 32, a not very fun prospect…

Things in this group could get very dramatic, very quickly.

Ecuadorian president declares national holiday after soccer heroics

It’s a good day to be from Ecuador.

Not only did the nation watch its soccer team reach the knockout rounds after pulling off a stunning 2-1 win against four-time world champion Germany yesterday, but it’s now got the day off to celebrate.

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa declared Friday a national holiday after the team’s heroics on the pitch in New York.

“Thanks to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough times they went through, managed to bounce back and bring this immense joy to the entire country. Tomorrow, holiday! Long live Ecuador,” Noboa said in a post on X.

Ecuador knew it needed a win against Germany to stand any chance of progressing after a defeat and draw in its first two group games.

It initially went behind in the second minute of the match, but scored a goal in both halves to complete the comeback. The celebrations across the stadium showed how much it meant.

Germany had already qualified, but Ecuador will now join it in the next round after finishing as one of the best eight third-place finishers.

Play CNN’s interactive penalty game here

With the World Cup in full swing and the knockout rounds upon us later on this weekend, penalty shootouts will soon be possible. CNN Sports chose five important spot-kicks that changed soccer history – could you have saved them?

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Egypt vs. Iran (Group G)

When? 11 p.m. ET

Where? Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, Washington, USA

Egypt doesn’t need to worry much about the match. A win would see it top the group, and so might a draw should Belgium fail to beat New Zealand.

Even if the Pharaohs lose to Iran, the worst they can finish is third in the group and they have enough points already to surely see them through as one of the best-placed lucky losers.

It’s less obvious for Iran. Ultimately, Team Melli just needs to better Belgium’s result in the other group match in order to go through as runner-up at the very least.

New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G)

When? 11 p.m. ET

Where? BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, Canada

It’s going to be an uphill battle for New Zealand to qualify, but it’s not totally out of the question. A win against Belgium is an absolute must. Anything else will result in elimination.

For Belgium, it’s slightly easier. A win would see it safely through while a draw against the All Whites would not be a total disaster – the Red Devils would just need help from other games still left to play.

A defeat for Belgium, though, would see it dumped out of the competition. So there is a lot to play for in this group.

The Final Whistle: Prickly Pochettino looks for the positives in defeat

We’ll finish with a word on US manager Mauricio Pochettino who, for the first time this World Cup, must pick his side up from defeat.

My colleague Kyle Feldscher traveled to LA for the co-host’s final group game and was in the press conference room after the match. I’ll let him explain what the atmosphere was like.

Pochettino said he was happy. He said it in English, he said it in his native Spanish. He swore he was happy.

He didn’t sound happy. And really, there wasn’t much of a reason to be.

A little more than an hour before his post-match press conference in the bowels of SoFi Stadium, Pochettino watched his USA team give up a last-second goal to Turkey that ensured a 3-2 defeat in this final match of the group stage.

Yes, there had been a lot of changes to the squad. Yes, the game didn’t really matter on paper. But this was the first time the US came up against real quality in its opponent. And it lost.

Pochettino’s surly mood after the game – brushing off questions about momentum, chastising American journalists for not congratulating him for winning Group D – was a marked change from the gregarious figure who sat in the same chair a little more than 24 hours before. The question now is if that mood was indicative of the vibes around this US team changing ahead of the knockout stages now that the bubble of invincibility has been popped.

“I think it’s all positive, and I am so positive, and I am happy,” Pochettino said in answer to a question about whether the US may have lost momentum. “Maybe I am not showing (it) because your questions are a little bit weird, but I am so happy, and the players are happy because I think we perform, we compete, and we are first.

“We are much better (now) than before that game because we are players now with 90 minutes in the legs and performing, and I think ready to help if we need from the beginning or after from the bench.”

It’s now confirmed that the USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. It’s a game it can definitely win and will probably be favorites for, but the European side will be a slightly different prospect for the Americans. The Zmajevi are strong, aggressive and pragmatic – notably very dangerous from set-pieces.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be a battle.

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