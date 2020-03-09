Worried about coronavirus? Dr. Oz reveals ‘survival guide’ for protecting yourself

Coronavirus

With hundreds of cases reported across the United States and numerous deaths related to the novel coronavirus, Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the “Dr. Oz Show,” which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ABC-7, wants to reassure the public that while coronavirus is extraordinarily contagious, there is no reason to panic.

"The good news is that 80 percent of the people who get the coronavirus probably won't even realize they are sick or have such a mild illness that they wouldn't even think about it in the same phrase," said Dr. Oz.

The TV host and cardiologist offered up his tips on how to protect yourself against the virus, which you can download below.

"Everyone says stay calm, don't panic. That's not really about what our goal is here," Dr. Oz said. "Our goal is to give you actual steps to take right now to take yourself safe, more importantly, keep people who are frail in the population in optimal condition."