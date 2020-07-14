New virus testing sites to launch at 8 El Paso Walmart stores

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso is expanding it’s Covid-19 testing capacity with eight new test sites.

The sites are all in neighborhood Walmart store locations.

District 7 city Rep. Henry Rivera told ABC-7 that the new sites will increase the city’s testing capacity.

The addresses and zip codes for the new El Paso Walmart test sites are as follows:

• 1551 N. Zaragoza RD. 79936

• 101 E. Redd RD 79932

• 3000 Saul Kleinfeld DR 79936

• 10301 Alameda AVE Socorro 79927

• 4716 Hondo Pass DR 79904

• 10840 Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD. 79934

• 3590 N. Zaragoza RD. 79938

• 1110 Sunland Park DR 79922

The city currently has almost 30 coronavirus test sites throughout El Paso.

This latest announcement would expand the number of sites, and the number of people who can be tested for Covid-19.

The city is expected to soon release the dates and hours that these new test sites will be up and running for operation.