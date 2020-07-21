El Paso mayor, city council vote to keep Covid-19 cluster data hidden from public

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council voted 5-4 Tuesday, with Mayor Dee Margo breaking a tie, to continue withholding information on the specific locations of Covid-19 clusters.

That means identities of businesses, nursing homes and other locations where significant outbreaks of the virus have occurred in the city won't be made public.

Voting yes to release the names of cluster spots were city representatives Peter Svarzbein, Cassandra Hernandez, Alexsandra Annello, Henry Rivera. Voting no were representatives Sam Morgan, Cissy Lizarraga, Isabel Salcedo, Claudia Lizette Rodriguez along with Mayor Margo.

The vote came after an executive session with the city attorney.

The public doesn't know what was said in the executive session, but several council members have said they were told it was illegal to release such information.

However, a letter that the city attorney's office sent to the state attorney general in June says different. That letter was in response to an open records request by Bob Moore of El Paso Matters for specific locations of coronavirus clusters.

In the letter, City Attorney Karla Neiman acknowledges that the law does allow them to release such information, but it doesn't require them to do so.

In other words, the City of El Paso could release the information, but it chooses not to do so.

"There's an important distinction between can't and won't," said Moore, who added that the letter makes clear the city can release the specific information on cluster locations.

Moore also noted that other cities across Texas are doing so.

"But the city of El Paso chooses not to do so. If it is a policy choice, the city should articulate the reasons for not being transparent. I didn't hear those reasons today," he said.