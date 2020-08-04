New Mexico sees 214 new virus cases, with 34 in Doña Ana County

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico state health officials reported 214 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's confirmed case total to 21,340.

In southern New Mexico, there were 34 new cases in Doña Ana County for a total of 2,272. And there were five new cases in Otero County for a cumulative count of 193.

The state Department of Health also said three more New Mexicans had died from the coronavirus; all were in the northern part of the state.

Officials said 658 total deaths have now occurred in the state.

As of Tuesday, there were 133 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico virus-related illness.

There are 8,685 virus cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health, although research shows some who recover from Covid-19 may face long term health issues stemming from the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.