1 new virus death in El Paso; county about to top 16,000 confirmed cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas - Public health officials confirmed Friday morning that one more person has died from COVID-19 in El Paso.

Local officials have reported one or more virus deaths for 19 consecutive days, which is the longest string the county has has had.

The last time officials did not announce a new death was on July 19.

The latest victim was a man in his 80's with underlying health conditions.

El Paso's new death toll is 286.

Officials also reported 312 new cases, bringing the total to 15,908.

They said 103 more people recovered. There have been 11,669 recoveries, which leaves El Paso with 3,953 known active cases.

The number of cases has been rising for more than a week. The county is getting is about to surpass the record set on July 21, when there were 4,037 cases that were considered active.

El Paso officials said 234 people are hospitalized due to the virus, 85 of them are in the intensive care unit and 33 are on ventilators.