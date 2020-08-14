‘Heartbroken by the loss’: El Paso breaks record for 2nd straight day; 24 new virus deaths announced

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 24 additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday -- the highest single-day increase the county has experienced.

The death toll now stands at 354. There have been 63 reported deaths so far this week, which is also a record. The previous record of 48 deaths was set two weeks ago.

All, but two victims had underlying health conditions. They were identified as:

3 men in their 50s

3 men in their 60s

1 woman in her 60s

3 men in their 70s

1 woman in her 70s

5 men in their 80s (1 with no underlying conditions)

2 women in their 80s

4 men in their 90s (1 with no underlying conditions)

2 women in their 90s

Local officials have said the deaths they report usually don't all happen on the same day, but rather over the span of recent weeks. The deaths are announced based on when they receive death certificate information.

“We continue to be heartbroken by the loss of loved ones in our community, and there are no words to express the sorrow we feel for each of the families,” El Paso's Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said. “The continued presence of Covid-19 must motivate all of us to strictly adhere to our persistent echo that urges everyone to limit your interactions, practice social distancing."

The health department also announced 254 new cases on Friday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 17,632. There have now been more than 13,000 reported recoveries, although experts say some of those recovered may experience long-term health complications as a result of having had the virus.

There are currently 4,173 known active cases in El Paso County.

Hospitalizations on Friday decreased from 194 to 183. There are 56 patients in the ICU, that's 13 fewer than the day before; there are 37 patients on ventilators.

For a complete look at the health department's Covid-19 data, click here.