El Paso adds virus testing locations & options, urges community to get tested

EL PASO, Texas – The city of El Paso is expanding its Covid-19 testing options and urging community members to get tested.

Starting Sept. 1, the city is adding a new drive-thru site at the Don Haskins Recreational Center at 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Testing is free and will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents with or without symptoms need to make an appointment by calling (915) 212-0783. You will be asked which of two city-run testing sites you wish to use.

The other is located at 301 George Perry Blvd. near the El Paso International Airport.

The city has also announced that it is partnering with WE Medical Labs to offer free Covid-19 testing, beginning Aug. 31.

WE Medical Labs will offer three options for testing.

Walk-thru appointments will be done from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2022 Murchison Dr.

WE Medical Labs will also send trained staff to your place of work to collect specimens. This service is available by appointment only.

Additionally, the lab will send trained staff and collect specimens at your home. This is also by appointment and based on availability.

You can make an appointment with WE Labs by calling (915) 218-6026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Three state-run testing sites in El Paso have extended their operations through Sept. 15 and will be open on Labor Day.

The sites are run by state contractor HONU.

The testing facilities at the Nations Tobin Rec Center, 8831 Railroad Dr., and at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr., are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site at the Socorro Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except for Saturday.

Testing is free and no appointments are needed.

You can go to epstrong.org to find out more information on testing, including where to get tested in rural communities.