El Paso reports 1 new virus death, but over 100 deaths are currently under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's coronavirus death toll now stands at 419 after the Department of Public Health announced one new death.

The victim was identified as a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 108 new cases and two "delayed" positive results. These are results that the health department said it just now received from the state, even though the results are actually weeks old.

There have now been 20,460 confirmed Covid-19 cases in El Paso County. Health officials have reported 16,906 recoveries and said there are 3,029 known active cases.

ABC-7 reached out to officials for a better understanding of how this metric is calculated. The health department explained it gets this number by subtracting reported recoveries, deaths under investigation and confirmed Covid-19 deaths from the total number of confirmed cases.

Deaths under investigation is a relatively new metric being released and there are currently 106 deaths being investigated. A spokeswoman explained that these are people who had Covid-19 when they died - but it does not necessarily mean that the virus was their cause of death, and that's why they are being investigated.

Hospitalizations as of Monday morning decreased from 133 to 124; there are 53 patients in intensive care and 28 are on ventilators.

