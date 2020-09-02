No new virus deaths in El Paso; 66 additional cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health did not announce any new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

It's the first time the health department didn't announce any new deaths since Aug. 23. The death toll in El Paso County is still at 421.

Health officials also announced 66 new and six "delayed" positive results

These are results that the Department of Public Health is just now receiving from the State. These weeks-old cases have been announced daily since Aug. 15.

El Paso has now had 20,611 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 17,145 reported recoveries. It leaves the county with 2,919 known active cases.

