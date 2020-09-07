No new virus deaths, 57 new cases in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health did not announce any new coronavirus-related deaths Monday morning.

It breaks a streak of four consecutive days with multiple deaths reported.

Health officials also announced 57 new and one "delayed" positive result, which is a weeks-old case received from the state. These weeks-old cases have been announced daily since Aug. 15.

El Paso has now had 21,093 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 17,700 reported recoveries - although doctors say some recovered persons may have long-term imapcts from having been infected. The county currently has 2,832 known active cases.

