Woman in her 20s among 8 new virus deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 508 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:

1 woman in her 20s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 70s

1 man in his 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in her 90s

1 woman in her 90s

All had underlying health conditions, officials said.

For the sixth day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 162 new cases and 31 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,300 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 23,207 confirmed cases and 19,289 reported recoveries.

There are currently 140 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, with 55 of them being treated in the ICU. There are 30 patients on ventilators.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.