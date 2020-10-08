‘Deeply concerned’: El Paso sets record with 523 new virus cases, 4 more deaths
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported a record 523 new cases and four virus deaths Thursday.
It brings the death toll to 541 in El Paso County. Health officials identified the victims as:
· 1 woman in her 50s
· 1 man in his 60s
· 1 man in his 70s
· 1 woman in her 90s
All had underlying health conditions.
El Paso County currently has 4,929 known active cases, which is a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 26,969 confirmed cases and 21,370 reported recoveries.
City and county leaders along with health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to address the surge in cases.
“We are deeply concerned with the current rising trends we are experiencing on number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19,” Ocaranza said.
