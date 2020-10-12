El Paso surpasses 6,000 active virus cases for 1st time in pandemic

Coronavirus

EL PASO -- El Paso County on Monday set a new record for most active infections of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The new number of active cases is now at 6,145.

That marks a rise of nearly 1,900 active cases over the last eight days.

El Paso public health officials also reported two additional deaths, elevating the death toll to 551.

The latest victims included a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, both had underlying health conditions.

There were 424 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday in addition to 11 more cases that are weeks old.

Also, 181 new recoveries were reported. The total number of full recoveries is now at 22,110, although doctors caution some recovered people may still experience long-term health impacts from having been infected.

Complete El Paso virus data can be found at epstrong.org.