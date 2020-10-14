El Paso sets new record for virus hospitalizations, active cases for 2nd day in a row
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday morning.
For the second consecutive day, the county broke a record for hospitalizations and known active cases. There are currently 373 Covid-19 patients in El Paso County and 6,539 active cases.
Health officials also announced 353 new cases and 150 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. This is the first time El Paso has seen a triple-digit increase delayed results since late August.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 29,887 confirmed cases and 22,662 reported recoveries.
For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here
.
Fauci and associates warned us. Now its here and we aren’t even into cool weather flu season.
The same Dr Fauci that said it was OK to go on cruises, go to movie theaters and OK to Snapchat/Tinder date, and telling Americans not to wear masks at the beginning of the pandemic. You’re a nitwit.
Yep, the same one!
How’s that wear face mask, social distance and wash hands working out. Wash, rinse, repeat.
I know right. And there’s people that actually believe masks work. The same people that say the virus is getting worse. What a dumbed down world we’ve become.
And we hear from the uneducated white trash who are in line with the orange buffoon. 20 more days.😀🇺🇸
At least we are number one at something!
You feel like you are educated with an internet education? Moron!