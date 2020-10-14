El Paso sets new record for virus hospitalizations, active cases for 2nd day in a row

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday morning.

For the second consecutive day, the county broke a record for hospitalizations and known active cases. There are currently 373 Covid-19 patients in El Paso County and 6,539 active cases.

Health officials also announced 353 new cases and 150 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department. This is the first time El Paso has seen a triple-digit increase delayed results since late August.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 29,887 confirmed cases and 22,662 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here

