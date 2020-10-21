Skip to Content
El Paso set to report record-shattering 1,000+ new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas -- Covid-19 cases are soaring and El Paso health officials are preparing to announce an alarming number of additional infections on Thursday morning.

Sources within El Paso City Hall told ABC-7 that more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases will be reported on Thursday morning by the health department.

That announcement will shatter all record numbers recorded in El Paso thus far since the beginning of the pandemic back in March.

ABC-7 has also confirmed that city and county leaders will hold a news conference, tentatively set for 3 p.m. Thursday, to discuss how they will move forward in trying to stem the massive spread of Covid-19 in the community.

