Southern New Mexico has 7 of state’s 32 virus deaths reported on Saturday

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 1,925 additional known Covid-19 cases and 32 more deaths, increasing the statewide totals since the pandemic's start to 106,856 known cases and 1,738 deaths.

The number of current Covid-19-related hospitalizations dropped to 925 from 934, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Most of the additional deaths across the state were people in the 70s and 80s, but a few were men and women in their 30s and 40s.

Seven of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Otero counties. Those victims included:

A woman in her 40s from Doña Ana County with NO underlying conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

2 men in their 70s from Doña Ana County, one of whom who was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

A man in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

2 women in their 80s from Doña Ana County, both of whom were hospitalized.

New Mexico has been dealing with a surge of Covid-19 cases and related deaths and hospitalizations.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily deaths in New Mexico increased in the past two weeks while rolling averages of daily new cases and Covid-19 testing positivity declined, according to Johns Hopkins University and The Covid Tracking Project data.

Health officials have been warning that cases could go up in weeks following family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday and related travel.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.